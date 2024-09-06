This company introduces 'Tinder leave,' paying employees to date as...

A Thai marketing agency is offering an innovative perk that goes beyond conventional benefits. Whiteline Group has introduced a groundbreaking initiative dubbed 'Tinder Leave,' allowing employees to take time off to go on dates, all while being paid. This policy, which runs from July to December, is not just about encouraging dating but aims to bolster employee wellbeing and happiness.

The concept of Tinder leave emerged after feedback from staff who expressed challenges in balancing busy work schedules with their personal lives. The company responded by implementing this benefit to not only address these concerns but also to boost overall employee happiness and wellbeing.

Whiteline Group's decision is rooted in the belief that romantic relationships can enhance personal happiness, which, in turn, can positively impact work performance. To further support this initiative, the company is covering the costs for Tinder Gold and Tinder Platinum subscriptions for the next six months, ensuring employees have access to premium dating features.

Employees who wish to avail themselves of this Tinder leave are required to give one week’s notice. This policy aims to provide a structured approach to using the benefit while ensuring that the workplace remains productive.

The company's LinkedIn post announcing the policy described it as a step towards enhancing work-life balance and fostering a happier, more engaged workforce. As the concept of Tinder leave gains traction, it raises intriguing questions about the future of employee benefits and the evolving relationship between personal and professional life.