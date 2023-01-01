This clip of a toddler hugging dog is totally aww-dorable, viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: It's so much more enjoyable to watch videos of dog interacting with human babies. They not only melt our hearts, but they also keep us glued to our screens, prompting us to watch the sweet interaction over and over. And one such video that is sure to lift your spirits is making the rounds on social media thanks to its numerous reshares. The video features a toddler cuddling with a dog and it is too cute to miss.

Shared on Twitter by user named Buitengebieden, the viral video shows a toddler kissing and caressing a dog. The toddler is not afraid and does not attempt to flee from the animal. He feels comfortable in its company. This short segment is an emotion and is guaranteed to relax you for that perfect nap that will leave you refreshed for the evening. Despite its small duration, you may find yourself replaying the video.

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 13,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the cuteness of baby and dog. They flooded the comment section with heartfelt reactions. "Awwww so cute," said one user in the comments section. "How adorable," said another.