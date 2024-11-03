This is India’s top hub for UPSC aspirants producing the highest number of IAS officers annually.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam is widely regarded as one of the most challenging exams in India, demanding thorough preparation due to its extensive syllabus and very low pass percentage. Lakhs of aspirants from across the country attempt to clear this exam every year, aspiring to become IAS, IPS, and other high-ranking civil servants. Yet, only a few manage to succeed, making each success story a significant achievement.

One question often arises among aspiring civil servants and the general public alike: which city in India is known for producing the most IAS officers? Surprisingly, it’s not the metro cities like Mumbai or Chennai. The title goes to Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, which has become a well-known hub for UPSC aspirants.

Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar: The UPSC factory

Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi is widely recognized as the heart of UPSC preparation in India. This area is filled with coaching institutes dedicated to training students specifically for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Every year, thousands of candidates flock to Mukherjee Nagar from all over the country, hoping to crack one of the toughest exams in India. Known for its affordable housing options and coaching centers, Mukherjee Nagar attracts aspirants who find it economically feasible to stay in the area while preparing for UPSC exams.

The region is often referred to as the "UPSC factory" due to its reputation for producing a high number of successful candidates. Media reports indicate that Mukherjee Nagar has contributed the most selections in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, underscoring its importance as a focal point for aspirants.

Other Popular Hubs: Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Patna

While Mukherjee Nagar is the foremost destination for UPSC preparation, other cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar also have notable coaching centers and high success rates. Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) is a popular choice among students for its UPSC coaching centers, especially in areas like Sangam Nagar. Each year, numerous aspirants from Prayagraj clear the UPSC exams, strengthening the city’s reputation as a preparation hub.

Lucknow and Patna also have well-known coaching centers and a steady track record of successful candidates. Many students from these cities choose to stay locally for preparation, benefiting from experienced faculty and well-established coaching institutes.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination has three main stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Interview. The competition is intense, with only a small percentage of candidates passing each stage. Mukherjee Nagar, Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Patna have emerged as key cities supporting students through this rigorous journey, helping turn the dream of becoming an IAS or IPS officer into a reality for many young Indians.