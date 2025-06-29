This city's police reunited 90 estranged couples through counselling and launched a follow-up programme to ensure long-term marital harmony.

In a heartwarming initiative to protect families and reduce marital conflict, police in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have successfully helped 90 estranged couples get back together over the past six months. This achievement comes through their counselling efforts at the Parivar Paramarsh Kendra, a family counselling centre set up in the police lines area. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi shared that the centre received 265 cases of marital problems in just six months. Of these, 90 cases were resolved peacefully through counselling, and only one case led to an FIR being filed. The rest were sorted without needing legal action.

Many of the issues brought to the centre involved domestic violence linked to alcohol, extramarital affairs, family neglect, suspicion, in-law interference, and dowry disputes. Dwivedi noted that the team first refers any complaints related to marriage, such as abuse or harassment, to the counselling centre rather than rushing into legal proceedings. The goal is to resolve matters peacefully, if possible.

To make sure that couples don’t fall back into the same problems after counselling, the Shahjahanpur police have now launched a new follow-up programme. After a couple’s issue is resolved, the police make a follow-up call after one month, and then local officers make periodic home visits over the next six months or more. This helps ensure that the solution has worked and the couple is doing well.

The counselling centre, which has existed for over ten years, has become more effective in recent years thanks to the involvement of trained counsellors and psychologists. These professionals help address the root causes of conflict that regular counselling teams may struggle with.

Madhu Yadav, who heads the centre, shared examples of success stories. One case involved a 35-year-old woman whose husband had refused to bring her back from her maternal home. After counselling, it was revealed she was in an extramarital relationship. She agreed to end it and is now happily reunited with her husband.

In another case, a 25-year-old woman said her husband used to drink daily and abuse her and their children. After counselling and support from the police, her husband has stopped drinking, and their family life has improved.

This effort by Shahjahanpur police shows how law enforcement can go beyond traditional duties and play a key role in supporting social harmony and rebuilding broken homes.