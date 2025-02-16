Norilsk, Russia, the world's most depressing city, faces extreme cold, isolation, heavy pollution, and a tragic Gulag history, making life harsh for its 175,000 residents.

Deep in the Arctic Circle, there is a city known for its extreme conditions and dark history. This place is Norilsk, Russia, often described as one of the most isolated and depressing cities in the world.

Norilsk is the northernmost city on Earth and was originally built as part of the Soviet Gulag system. The Gulags were forced labor camps where prisoners were made to mine nickel and other minerals in brutal conditions. Thousands of prisoners lost their lives due to extreme cold, starvation, and harsh labor. After the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, the prisoners staged an uprising, and by 1956, the Gulag system was shut down. However, the city's history remains deeply connected to these tragic events.

Extreme Weather and Harsh Living Conditions

Norilsk experiences some of the harshest winters in the world. For nearly 8-9 months a year, the temperature remains well below freezing. In December, it can drop as low as -54°C. The city is covered in snow for most of the year, and snowstorms can last for up to two months. Summers are very short and rarely go above 15°C. Because of this extreme cold, people wear heavy clothing and move quickly from one building to another to stay warm.

One of the most unusual aspects of Norilsk is that it experiences 45 days of complete darkness every year. The city is so remote that locals jokingly say they are "going to the mainland" when they leave.

Pollution and Health Issues

Despite the difficult weather, Norilsk has been historically rich due to its vast mineral deposits. However, mining and smelting industries release huge amounts of pollution, making it one of the most toxic cities in the world. The Blacksmith Institute has listed Norilsk among the 10 most polluted places on Earth. The life expectancy of residents is only 59 years—10 years lower than the Russian average. The pollution has also increased cancer risks, which are twice as high compared to other regions.

A Closed City

Norilsk is a "closed city," meaning it requires special government permission to visit, which is rarely granted. Tourists are generally not allowed. The only way to reach Norilsk is by plane, as there are no roads connecting it to the rest of Russia.

With its extreme weather, pollution, isolation, and historical tragedies, Norilsk is often called the world's most depressing place. However, for the 175,000 people who call it home, life goes on despite the challenges.