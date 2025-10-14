THIS city is known as 'City of Lights', has over 290 illuminated monuments, was one of the first to install streetlights in 17th century, it is...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Paris, known as the "City of Lights," earned its name for its role in the Age of Enlightenment and as a pioneer in street lighting. With over 290 illuminated landmarks and a rich intellectual and cultural legacy, Paris continues to captivate visitors with its glow and charm, both day and night.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 09:15 AM IST

The nickname "City of Lights" is synonymous with Paris, a city that has long been celebrated for its brilliance, both literally and figuratively. This iconic title can be traced back to two major factors: its role in the Age of Enlightenment and its pioneering use of street lighting.

The Enlightenment and Intellectual Legacy

In the 18th century, Paris was at the heart of the Enlightenment, a movement that emphasised reason, scientific progress, and intellectual freedom. Philosophers like Voltaire, Rousseau, and Diderot lived and worked in Paris, contributing to the city's reputation as the centre of philosophical thought. The term "lights" symbolised the spread of knowledge and ideas that illuminated minds across Europe. Paris wasn’t just a physical city of light, but also a city of intellectual illumination, where new ideas began to challenge old traditions.

Innovation in Street Lighting

Beyond its intellectual significance, Paris became known as the "City of Lights" for its advancements in street lighting. In the 17th century, under the reign of King Louis XIV, the city became the first in Europe to install streetlights. Lanterns were strategically placed along the streets to improve safety and visibility. However, it was in the early 19th century that Paris truly earned its nickname, with the introduction of gas-powered streetlights. By the 1820s, more than 50,000 gas lamps lit up the city, transforming the urban landscape and making Paris a model of innovation. Today, the city continues to lead the way with modern LED lighting systems that not only ensure safety but also enhance the beauty of the city's iconic landmarks.

Paris After Dark: A Dazzling Sight

The glow of Paris at night is one of its most enchanting features. Landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, and Notre-Dame Cathedral come to life under the city’s lights, creating a romantic atmosphere unlike any other. The Eiffel Tower, for example, sparkles every hour with 20,000 golden lights, a sight that has become a symbol of the city’s charm. With over 290 illuminated monuments, Paris continues to captivate both residents and visitors with its nighttime beauty.

Paris as a Cultural Hub

In addition to its stunning lights, Paris is renowned for its art, culture, and history. Home to world-famous institutions like the Louvre Museum and the Musée d'Orsay, the city has long been a global hub for artists, fashion designers, and intellectuals. Its lights may shine brightly at night, but it is the city’s enduring cultural brilliance that truly gives Paris its luminous identity.

The nickname "City of Lights" is much more than just a reference to Paris’s glowing streets. It represents a city that has long been a beacon of knowledge, creativity, and progress. From its pioneering street lighting to its rich intellectual legacy and cultural allure, Paris truly lives up to its title, continuing to shine brightly on the world stage.

