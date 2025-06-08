This was once a lively tourist city, was abandoned overnight in 1974 after a Turkish invasion, and remains a ghost town under military control.

There are many mysterious places around the world that very few people know about, and one of them is a city called Varosha, located in Cyprus. Once a popular tourist hotspot, this city was full of life. Its beautiful beaches, high-rise buildings, luxurious hotels, and exciting nightlife made it a favourite destination for tourists from around the world. But today, Varosha is abandoned and silent, a city without people, noise, or movement.

What happened in 1974?

Back in July 1974, Varosha had a population of around 40,000 people. It was a lively and busy place. However, everything changed when Turkey invaded Cyprus. The reason behind this invasion was that a military coup, supported by Greece, had taken place in Cyprus. In response, the Turkish army entered the island to protect the Turkish Cypriot community.

As the Turkish forces moved in, panic spread across the city. Fearing violence and possible genocide, the people of Varosha left their homes overnight. They escaped with only the essentials, leaving behind their houses, shops, cars, hotels, even their personal belongings. They fled to nearby cities in hopes of safety. Since that night, no one ever returned, and Varosha has remained empty for the last 50 years.

A Divided Nation

After the events of 1974, Cyprus was split into two parts, the southern part, which is mainly Greek and internationally recognised, and the northern part, which is Turkish-controlled. Varosha now falls under Turkish Cyprus and is fully controlled by the Turkish military. It has been fenced off ever since. Ordinary people are not allowed to enter, and even taking photographs from the outside can lead to arrest.

What does Varosha look like today?

The city still stands, almost exactly as it did in 1974. The buildings, hotels, bars, and restaurants are now falling apart, slowly being taken over by nature. The once-busy beaches are closed off to the public. Only a small part of the area has been reopened recently, but even that is accessible only for a limited time and under strict rules.

Varosha remains one of the most haunting and mysterious ghost towns in the world — a city frozen in time.