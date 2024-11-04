A French-Saudi team, led by architectural expert Guillaume Charloux, conducted aerial surveys of the site, capturing images of a densely built settlement with 50 distinct residences surrounded by a 14.5-kilometre-long wall

Archaeologists have uncovered a new site in northwest Saudi Arabia, revealing the remains of a 4,000-year-old fortified town they have named al-Natah. Located in the desert region of Khaybar, this site marks a pivotal stage in the early Bronze Age, when societies were transitioning from nomadic lifestyles to settled communities. Published in the journal PLOS ONE, the study highlights al-Natah’s habitation period, estimated from around 2400 BC to 1400 BC, with about 500 residents.

A French-Saudi team, led by architectural expert Guillaume Charloux, conducted aerial surveys of the site, capturing images of a densely built settlement with 50 distinct residences surrounded by a 14.5-kilometre-long wall. Spanning roughly 2.6 hectares, the settlement’s layout reflects the settlers' planning, infrastructure, and social dynamics. Al-Natah demonstrates advanced construction and engineering, with concrete-like structures that likely supported multi-storey buildings, indicative of sophisticated ancient urban planning. The layout includes a central district, burial ground, and interconnected roads. The town’s walls may have reached five metres in height, suggesting a governing authority or senior officials oversaw the community.

Artefacts found at al-Natah, including ceramic pots and metal weapons, suggest a relatively developed society with an egalitarian social structure. The ceramics, described as "very pretty but very simple," point to a refined culture despite the settlement's modest size. Tombs within the necropolis contained items like agate stones and weapons, underscoring the cultural richness of this ancient community.

This discovery sheds light on “slow urbanism” in ancient Arabia. Unlike the rapid urbanisation seen in Mesopotamia and Egypt, al-Natah illustrates a gradual transformation driven by interactions between walled settlements and nomadic groups. These exchanges likely contributed to early trading networks, forming the basis of routes such as the Incense Route that would later connect South Arabia to the Mediterranean.