This city has largest number of CBSE schools in India, not Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, it is…

This city has the highest number of CBSE board schools in India, surpassing Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

Delhi’s stronghold in CBSE education

When people discuss education hubs in India, cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Lucknow frequently come to mind. However, when it comes to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, none of these cities top the list. Delhi holds the title of having the largest number of CBSE-affiliated schools in India.

Delhi’s schooling structure heavily favours CBSE, making the board the dominant choice for both public and private education.

Demand from migrant families

Delhi attracts people from every corner of the country. Families of central government employees, defence personnel, and private-sector professionals often move cities due to transfers. For such families, CBSE schools are the most practical option because of their uniform syllabus and nationwide recognition.

Proximity to national institutions and exams

Being the capital city, Delhi hosts major national institutions, coaching centres, and academic bodies. CBSE schools align well with competitive exams like JEE and NEET, which further increases their popularity among parents focused on long-term academic goals.

Quality along with quantity

Delhi’s CBSE dominance is not just about numbers. The city offers a wide range of schools, from affordable government institutions to premium private schools with modern infrastructure. Parents can choose schools based on budget, academic focus, or extracurricular exposure without leaving the CBSE framework.

