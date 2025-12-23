This city has largest number of CBSE schools in India, not Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, it is…

Parineeti Chopra gets candid about postpartum struggles after birth of son Neer, says 'not as easy as it looks’
This city has the highest number of CBSE board schools in India, surpassing Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow.
When people discuss education hubs in India, cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Lucknow frequently come to mind. However, when it comes to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, none of these cities top the list. Delhi holds the title of having the largest number of CBSE-affiliated schools in India.
Delhi’s schooling structure heavily favours CBSE, making the board the dominant choice for both public and private education.
Delhi attracts people from every corner of the country. Families of central government employees, defence personnel, and private-sector professionals often move cities due to transfers. For such families, CBSE schools are the most practical option because of their uniform syllabus and nationwide recognition.
Being the capital city, Delhi hosts major national institutions, coaching centres, and academic bodies. CBSE schools align well with competitive exams like JEE and NEET, which further increases their popularity among parents focused on long-term academic goals.
Delhi’s CBSE dominance is not just about numbers. The city offers a wide range of schools, from affordable government institutions to premium private schools with modern infrastructure. Parents can choose schools based on budget, academic focus, or extracurricular exposure without leaving the CBSE framework.