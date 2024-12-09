Although this solid gold tree is one of the most expensive Christmas trees, it is still not the most costly one ever made.

Germany has revealed one of the world’s most expensive Christmas trees, created from solid gold. Made by Pro Aurum, a gold company based in Munich, the tree is made of 2,024 gold Vienna Philharmonic coins, weighing over 60 kilograms in total. Instead of a traditional star, a 24-carat gold coin sits at the top of the tree, adding to its luxury.

This golden tree was built to celebrate Pro Aurum’s 35th anniversary. The coins used to create the tree weigh one ounce each and were placed carefully by hand. At the very top, the tree is crowned with a 20-ounce gold Philharmonic coin. This display is not just a festive decoration but also a tribute to the lasting value of gold.

Benjamin Summa, a spokesperson for Pro Aurum, explained that gold is known for holding its value over time. “Gold cannot be reproduced at will and retains its value for generations,” he said. The tree shows how precious metals like gold remain valuable, no matter how much time passes.

The record for the most expensive tree belongs to a tree displayed at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi. Worth $11 million, the tree was decorated with diamonds, pearls, and other precious stones, making it the most expensive Christmas tree in history.