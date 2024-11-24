Xu Guangli's story has since gone viral and he has become an internet sensation for his remarkable devotion to love, proving that distance is no obstacle when it comes to matters of the heart.

A Chinese student’s extraordinary commitment to love has captured the attention of social media users worldwide. Xu Guangli, a 28-year-old master's student in arts management at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, traveled back and forth from China to Australia every week to be with his girlfriend. His journey, which spanned three days each week, lasted for three months.

Xu’s routine began in August and continued for 11 weeks. Every week, he would start his journey in Dezhou, China, at 7 a.m. He would travel to Jinan, catch a flight to Melbourne, and often have a layover along the way. After attending his classes, Xu spent a night at a friend's place to save on accommodation costs before making the return journey the following day.

In a video shared online, Xu revealed that each round trip cost him around 6,700 yuan (approximately Rs 77,000). This included the cost of flights, taxi fares, and meals. He also mentioned that these expenses exceeded the rent he paid for his accommodation in Melbourne, which was 10,000 yuan (around Rs 1.1 lakh) monthly. However, Xu felt the money and effort were worthwhile for the love he shared with his girlfriend and the comfort of home-cooked food.

Aside from his commitment to his relationship, Xu also used his trips as opportunities to explore various cities in China and even visit Vietnam during one of his journeys. His dedication to balancing a long-distance relationship and completing his studies left many people in awe.

Social media users were quick to admire Xu’s stamina and determination, with many expressing amazement at his commitment. One user wrote, "I’ve never seen anyone so devoted to love before," while another added, "I wouldn’t travel such a long distance weekly for anything. It’s simply too exhausting."