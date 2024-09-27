Twitter
This employee fired over bizarre reason, rehired after public backlash, check story here…

The story came to light when the employee shared her story on social media

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 02:47 PM IST

This employee fired over bizarre reason, rehired after public backlash, check story here…
A Chinese educational firm faced controversy after it fired a new employee for declining to get breakfast and coffee for her supervisor. The employee, whose last name is Lou, was fired from her job for a few days after refusing to serve her supervisor, Liu, a hot Americano and an egg each morning and a bottle of water occasionally.

The story emerged when Lou posted her story on the Xiaohongshu social platform where she complained about the unreasonable expectations that were made on her. In her post, Lou complained how she was never hired for being a personal assistant but her boss would wake up one morning and insist that Lou prepare her breakfast.

When Lou tried to solve it personally by contacting the company’s human resources department, she got an undeserved and unfair decision. Rather than attending to her grievances she was told and given an official release from the HR informed her that she was dismissed from her working place and nothing would be paid to her including her dismissal which they claimed to have washed the cup for her supervisor and refusing to serve him food and water.

The firing of Lou brought the wrath of the social mecia users, who condemned the firm, and urged the company to investigate the issue internally. Others also said that it was wrong and unethical to treat the employees in such a manner while others said that some of the people should not do business with the firm.

This was due to the insistence that the firm had to move with speed in order to Correct the mishap that it had caused to the public. The company brought Lou back to work and dismissed Liu since he had unreasonably pressured the employee. The firm issued a press statement stating that Liu has been dismissed and assured the public that the company will do all it can to make sure that such a practise does not happen again.

