THIS couple is getting engaged due to Covid – Read to know more

Covid-19 lockdowns have surely increased stress levels for many people across the globe, but this Chinese couple found the love of their life because of lockdown. The couple was trapped on a week-long blind date after the government announced a Covid-19 lockdown.

Zhao Xiaoqing is a 28-year-old woman from China’s Shaanxi province who went for a blind date in mid-December to meet a young-man living in a different city. What they both thought to be a one-day affair become a never-ending date as China imposed Covid-19 lockdown and she had to stay the night.

The story has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms as people are amazed to know how the couple found love amid Covid-19 chaos. Speaking to local media Jimu News on Monday, Ms Zhao said, “I never thought about staying the night, because it's pretty awkward”.

After being left with no option to return home, the young lady stayed at the man’s house whose parents urged the pair to get married after just a week together. Zhao who was initially “not too interested” said that she felt it was “too rushed”.

Moreover, she was put off when she first saw the photograph of Zhao Fei but later thought he looked better in real life.

Even though the beginning of their relationship was awkward, the two started having feelings for each other and are finally getting engaged.

In conversation with Jimu News, apple trader Zhao said, “We get along very well. I have to sell apples on livestream at his house, but no matter how late it is he's always by my side. I'm very touched by this”.

"Our souls are compatible, we get along very well, and both our parents are happy," she added.

Even as many people were awed at this magical play of fate, others warned the couple about making rushed decisions. One of the user wrote, “Then after a year or two you'll get tired of each other and divorce... I've seen too many of these kinds of flash marriages”. Another one warned, "Sis, think clearly about this”.

Zhao’s story made headlines just days after another couple went viral for being trapped in a week-long blind date due to Covid-19 lockdown. A woman in central China’s Henan province – Wang is now staying in her lover’s apartment since early January. She visited the suitor for a home-cooked meal on their first date but wasn’t able to leave.