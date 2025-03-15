Just days before a cargo ship crashed into an oil tanker in the North Sea, he warned of an impending disaster involving an oil vessel

A UK psychic, Craig Hamilton-Parker, known as the "New Nostradamus," shocked the world with his latest prediction. Just days before a cargo ship crashed into an oil tanker in the North Sea, he warned of an impending disaster involving an oil vessel.

On March 4, in a YouTube video, he said, “I saw a ship in trouble, and I felt as if there will be an oil tanker problem coming up soon.” Seven days later, on March 11, his words came true when the MV Solong cargo ship collided with the MV Stena Immaculate, a US-flagged oil tanker carrying 18,000 tons of jet fuel.

The Stena Immaculate was anchored near the Port of Killingholme when it was struck by the smaller cargo vessel, causing massive fires and explosions. The impact was so intense that smoke could be seen from space. Rescuers saved 13 crew members from the Solong, while one was presumed dead. Meanwhile, all 13 crew members of the Stena Immaculate were safely rescued.

Mr Hamilton-Parker has a history of accurate predictions. He previously foresaw events like the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit, Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and the assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump. In July 2024, just two days before a gunman fired at Mr Trump during a rally, he had warned of a looming attack.

The psychic claims to have learned ancient Indian prophecy methods during a visit to India in his 20s. His predictions have earned him comparisons to Nostradamus, the 16th-century astrologer who famously predicted major world events.

With another accurate forecast added to his record, many are now paying closer attention to his warnings about the future.