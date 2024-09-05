This child claims to be Princess Diana in past life

The series depicted Diana preparing a final birthday gift for her youngest son, Prince Harry, a gesture she never lived to complete

The world is no stranger to bizarre claims, but this one will send shivers down your spine. Billy Campbell, an 8-year-old Australian boy, has ignited a storm of intrigue with his insistence that he is the reincarnation of the beloved Princess Diana. Born to TV host David Campbell, Billy began making these startling revelations when he was just two years old, much to the astonishment of his family.

Billy’s connection to the late princess goes beyond mere words. One day, as he gazed upon a photograph of Diana, Billy stunned his father by stating, “That’s me as a princess. Then one day the sirens came, and I wasn’t a princess anymore.” This eerie statement recalls the tragic circumstances of Diana’s death in 1997, a day etched into the collective memory of the world. The sirens Billy refers to are believed to be the very ones that walked through the streets of Paris the night Diana lost her life in a car crash.

David Campbell has shared that Billy’s claims didn’t stop at recognizing photos. The young boy has repeatedly spoken of memories that only someone with intimate knowledge of Diana’s life could recall. He even detailed the layout of Balmoral Castle, where Diana spent significant time, without ever having visited the place himself.

Adding to the mystique, this bizarre claim coincides with the popular Netflix series The Crown, which delved into Princess Diana’s final days in its recent season. The series depicted Diana preparing a final birthday gift for her youngest son, Prince Harry, a gesture she never lived to complete. While Harry recalls receiving an Xbox after his mother’s death, the series dramatises this poignant moment, leaving viewers with a lingering question—what if there’s more to the story?

Billy’s statements have sparked both fascination and scepticism, with some questioning the possibility of reincarnation and others seeing it as a manifestation of a child's vivid imagination. Could Billy truly be the reborn spirit of Diana, or is this simply an extraordinary coincidence? The truth remains as elusive as ever, leaving room for both wonder and doubt.