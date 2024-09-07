Twitter
Viral

This celebrity was paid Rs 125 crore to perform at Sultan of Brunei's 50th birthday bash, British Royal played..

The Sultan of Brunei's 50th birthday bash featured Michael Jackson performing for 125 Crore and a polo match with King Charles III.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

This celebrity was paid Rs 125 crore to perform at Sultan of Brunei's 50th birthday bash, British Royal played..
Sultan of Brunei
Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei, has ruled the small Southeast Asian nation on the island of Borneo since 1967. Known for his immense wealth and extravagant lifestyle, the Sultan gained a reputation in the 1980s and 1990s for hosting lavish parties that cost millions of dollars. These exclusive events took place in luxury hotels in major cities like London, Paris, and New York, as well as on giant yachts and other luxury vessels owned by the Sultan.

During this time, the Sultan was considered one of the richest people in the world. In fact, for most of the 1980s and 1990s, he held the title of the world’s richest person until Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates surpassed him. In 1996, the Sultan's net worth was estimated to be around $40 billion (approximately Rs 3 lakh crore), according to a Reuters report. His wealth is reflected in his primary residence, Istana Nurul Iman, which is recognized by the Guinness World Records as one of the largest residential palaces in the world. The palace boasts 1,788 rooms, including 257 bathrooms, a banquet hall that can accommodate up to 5,000 guests, a 110-car garage, an air-conditioned stable for the Sultan’s 200 polo ponies, and five swimming pools.

Michael Jackson's Performance and Royal Polo Match
Even at the age of 78, the Sultan of Brunei continues to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle, with a fortune currently estimated at $5 billion (Rs 41,986 crore). However, it was during his peak years that he spent millions on extravagant parties. One of the most memorable events was his 50th birthday celebration, for which he spent around $27 million (Rs 226 crore), according to the South China Morning Post.

For this grand occasion, the Sultan paid the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, an astonishing $15 million (approximately Rs 125 crore) to perform. Jackson’s contract included three concerts at the Jerudong amusement park, which were free for the audience. Over 60,000 people attended these concerts. According to a 1996 Reuters report, Jackson arrived on a charter flight and stayed in a guest house on the Sultan's vast estate, located near the amusement park. The birthday celebrations lasted for two weeks and included a lavish dinner party at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace.

Another highlight of the festivities was a special polo match featuring a member of the British Royal Family. This was none other than King Charles III, who was the Prince of Wales at the time. Charles III was one of the 3,000 guests flown in from around the world to attend the Sultan’s grand birthday celebration. The guest list also included other members of royal families, international dignitaries, and prominent figures from various countries.

The Sultan of Brunei’s 50th birthday bash is remembered as one of the most opulent events of the time, showcasing his wealth and connections with global elites.

 

