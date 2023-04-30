Search icon
This carefree doggo relaxing on swing may give you happy vibes, viral video

Now, a video that has gone viral on social media features a dog lazing around without any care. The video will leave you delighted for sure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

This carefree doggo relaxing on swing may give you happy vibes, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Let’s just say dogs are unarguably the cutest creatures alive. Don’t you think? There isn’t one dog clip on the internet that you would want to skip. They are such amazing creatures. Now, a video that has gone viral on social media features a dog lazing around without any care. The video will leave you delighted for sure. The clip was posted on Twitter by user named Buitengebieden and it has accumulated over 135,000 views.

In the now-viral video, the doggo can be seen relaxing on a swing.  The dog is in its own world and it is the most delightful thing to watch.

The video has garnered over 135,000 views and tons of reactions. Netizens loved the cute doggo and expressed their eagerness to cuddle it. Many people also mentioned how the animal is an instant mood lifter.

Some people even shared other videos of doggo doing silly things in the comments section, so it's a veritable treasure trove!


“I can say with some certainty I will never be that relaxed!,” wrote a user. “This is me in the backyard!,” expressed another. “Must be the #Sunshine” commented a third. “Enjoy the moment ,” posted a fourth.

 

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
