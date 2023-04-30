This carefree doggo relaxing on swing may give you happy vibes, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Let’s just say dogs are unarguably the cutest creatures alive. Don’t you think? There isn’t one dog clip on the internet that you would want to skip. They are such amazing creatures. Now, a video that has gone viral on social media features a dog lazing around without any care. The video will leave you delighted for sure. The clip was posted on Twitter by user named Buitengebieden and it has accumulated over 135,000 views.

In the now-viral video, the doggo can be seen relaxing on a swing. The dog is in its own world and it is the most delightful thing to watch.

The video has garnered over 135,000 views and tons of reactions. Netizens loved the cute doggo and expressed their eagerness to cuddle it. Many people also mentioned how the animal is an instant mood lifter.

Some people even shared other videos of doggo doing silly things in the comments section, so it's a veritable treasure trove!



“I can say with some certainty I will never be that relaxed!,” wrote a user. “This is me in the backyard!,” expressed another. “Must be the #Sunshine” commented a third. “Enjoy the moment ,” posted a fourth.