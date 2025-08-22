'This car is dream': Groom ditches traditional ride, arrives at wedding in Batmobile, WATCH viral video

The Batmobile is a famous high-tech car from the DC Comics superhero Batman.

You must have seen many grooms making their stunning entries in hours or cars, but have you ever seen a groom choosing a Batmobile for his entry instead traditional vehicle, leaving all the Batmen surprised.

The Batmobile is a famous high-tech car from the DC Comics superhero Batman. The car is loaded with advanced gadgets, weapons, and armour, making it used for both driving and crime-fighting machine

The viral clip, shared on Instagram by Friends Studio, shows the groom on top of the Batmobile, waving to the crowd as he heads to the venue in traditional attire.

His stylish entry was welcomed with desi dhols and nagadas while his family and friends danced around the car.

Watch the video here

Social media reactions

One user wrote, ''Does the Sherwani come in Black Lucius?''

Another user said, ''This car is a Dream of at least 100 crore boys existing.''

A third user commented, ''Sabka focus car per he hai, koi dulhe ko bhi dekh lo.''

Another user wrote, ''Now that’s how you make a baraat entrance!''

Another user said, ''Car completely overshadowed everyone, including Dulha.''

Also read: World’s heaviest prisoner needs Rs 1 lakh daily care in Jail, he weighs...