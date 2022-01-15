‘This can’t be real’, netizen comments after watching woman casually strolling with lionesses in VIRAL video

Every now and then we see viral videos that send chills down the spine but this one has surely left us not just amazed but fascinated, too. A video recently went viral on the internet as netizens were amazed at the bravery of a woman who is casually strolling around the jungle with a group of lionesses.

It is quite surprising to see the woman treating the lionesses as her pet dogs who would not possibly harm her at any chance. The video shows her holding one of the lionesses’ tails as she comfortably sways around with the group.

Towards the end of the video, the woman waves at the camera showing the utter ease with which she was enjoying her walk. It is quite surprising to see that the lionesses are neither attacking the woman nor the person shooting this video.

The video, has now gone viral on the internet with over 10,900 likes, was posted with the caption, “Do one thing every now & then that scares the life out of you. Would you try this?”

Watch the video here:

While many people were shocked by the sheer bravery of the woman, others didn’t believe in the clippings. Some people even deemed the clippings to be edited.

One of the users even warned about the possibility of mishaps saying, “Doing things that scare the life out of you, can mean death in some cases, so NO THANKS. Y’all think it is sooo cool walking with lions and wildlife, until life gets wild. Then you’ll be somewhere screaming for help. We were NOT meant to be this close to wild animals. Period”. Another one commented, “That is not possible, this can’t be real”.