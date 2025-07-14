This building, over 300 years old, is crowned ‘World’s Most Beautiful in 2025’, UNESCO designated site, located in...

Taj Mahal in the historical city Agra in Uttar Pradesh already has a place among the new seven wonders of the world and it has now added to its glory by becoming the ‘World’s Most Beautiful in 2025’.

World is full of wonders and the seven major wonders of the world have always been the center of attraction for tourists from all over the world. Taj Mahal in the historical city Agra in Uttar Pradesh already has a place among the new seven wonders of the world and it has now added to its glory by becoming the ‘World’s Most Beautiful in 2025’. Time Out given this new title to the Mughal monument in its recent survey. The monument of love has beat 24 other global attractions to receive the title. The title further enhances the timeless image of the white marble beauty which has never failed to stun visitors for hundreds of years.

The Taj Mahal has long been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site (1983). The new ranking, shortlisted by Time Out travel editors, is a fresh acknowledgement of the monument being a timeless architectural marvel which attracts more than seven million tourists from across the world every year, placing it among the top 10 most visited monuments in the world. Taj Majal tops a list of 24 most beautiful buildings in the world in an initiative that celebrates striking and inspiring architectural gems across the globe. The survey included centuries-old monasteries and futuristic art galleries as well.

The Mughal monument is a tomb, a site where people are buried and that is why it is also called mausoleum. The fifth emperor in the Mughal Dynasty, Shah Jahan, built the mausoleum in 1653 and it took more than 20 years starting from 1632 to build the monument which stands as the legacy of the Mughals in India. The mausoleum was built in Shah Jahan’s wife Mumtaz Mahal’s memory as the emperor was in grieve for two years after her death.

The monument is appreciated as a masterpiece of Indo-Islamic architecture, featuring an immense Persian-inspired dome, four free-standing minarets like those found in Islamic mosques, and calligraphy and floral motifs reminding of Islamic art.