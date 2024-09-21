This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

In a bizarre turn of events that has captivated Bihar, 18-year-old Mithilesh Kumar was apprehended for impersonating an IPS officer. Dressed in a full uniform, badge, and armed with a pistol, his audacity was on display until a routine police check at Sinkadara Chowk brought his charade to an abrupt end.

Mithilesh, hailing from Govardhan Bigha village, claimed he had achieved his dream of becoming an IPS officer through sheer determination and a hefty sum of Rs 2 lakh. However, his aspirations were built on a foundation of deception. Upon questioning, he revealed that he had borrowed this substantial amount from his maternal uncle, believing that it would secure his future as a police officer.

Jamui, Bihar An 18-year-old poses as an IPS officer without clearing UPSC exams. When confronted by the police, he confidently claimed, 'I am an IPS.' #FakeIPS #Bihar pic.twitter.com/NbqpxnXqbZ — Kedar (@shintre_kedar) September 21, 2024

The story took a curious twist when Mithilesh disclosed that the money was paid to a man named Manoj Singh, who promised to make him an IPS officer. Singh allegedly provided the uniform and firearm, turning Mithilesh's dream into a nightmare. Eyewitnesses reported a crowd gathering around the young man as he flaunted his attire, unaware of the impending consequences.

Despite his elaborate setup, Mithilesh's inexperience was evident. The police, suspicious of his actions, quickly detained him, leading to revelations about his fraudulent claims. The case not only highlights the lengths to which some will go to chase their dreams but also serves as a cautionary tale about the perils of deception.