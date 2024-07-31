This bird leads to death of nearly 100000 humans every year

A study reveals that the collapse of this Indian bird's population has significantly impacted human health, contributing to thousands of deaths annually.

Study reveals that the collapse of this bird's population has attributed to the widespread use of diclofenac

A study by economists Eyal G. Frank and Anant Sudarshan reveals the devastating impact of the collapse of India's vulture population on human health, potentially contributing to thousands of deaths annually.

In the mid-1990s, India's vulture population experienced a dramatic decline, with some species' numbers dropping by up to 99.9%.

This decline was linked to the widespread use of diclofenac, a veterinary painkiller toxic to vultures when they ingested livestock carcasses. Indian vultures (Gyps indicus) are large birds of prey that primarily scavenge on carcasses of dead animals. They play a crucial role in the ecosystem by efficiently disposing of these carcasses, which helps prevent the spread of diseases. Before their decline, vultures were widespread across India, with populations possibly exceeding fifty million.

Their disappearance led to a sanitation crisis, as rotting carcasses were left unattended, potentially spreading diseases and contaminating water sources.

The study compared districts with high and low vulture suitability before and after the introduction of diclofenac in 1994. The findings showed a more than 4% increase in all-cause human death rates in vulture-suitable districts following the birds' near-extinction. The disappearance of vultures led to an increase in feral dog populations and higher incidences of rabies. The abundance of carrion previously consumed by vultures led to more human-dog interactions and rabies transmission.

The study underscores the importance of vultures in maintaining public health. As efficient scavengers feeding exclusively on carrion, vultures provided a vital sanitation service in a country with over 500 million livestock. This research highlights the interconnectedness of ecosystems and human well-being. It points to the unforeseen consequences of biodiversity loss and the urgent need for conservation efforts.

The findings have significant implications for biodiversity management and conservation resource allocation. By quantifying the human cost of species loss, the study provides a compelling argument for protecting seemingly less charismatic species that play critical roles in ecosystem functioning.

