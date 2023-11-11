Headlines

This bird earns the title of 'world's most dangerous bird' - here's why

The Cassowary, a seemingly harmless, flightless bird, has gained notoriety as the world's most dangerous avian.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Birds, often regarded as symbols of peace and tranquility, may not always fit that gentle image. In the hierarchy of threatening avians, the spotlight doesn't fall on the soaring predators like eagles or vultures but on a seemingly docile, flightless creature: the Cassowary. According to Guinness World Records, this unassuming bird holds the notorious title of the most dangerous bird globally, a fact underscored by a tragic incident that shook Florida in 2019.

On April 12, 2019, a 75-year-old man in Florida, USA, became a victim of the Cassowary's lethal potential. The injuries inflicted during the attack proved fatal, marking a chilling reminder of the sheer power possessed by these birds, often likened to their larger counterparts, the ostriches and emus. Found predominantly in South East Asia and Australia, these creatures stand tall, reaching heights of up to 6 feet 6 inches and tipping the scales at a hefty 60 kilograms.

What sets these birds apart in the realm of danger isn't their beaks but their formidable legs. Despite their typically shy nature, when threatened, Cassowaries employ their claws, reaching lengths of up to 12 cm, capable of causing grievous harm, including severe internal injuries and potentially fatal internal bleeding.

The 2019 incident, shockingly, marked the first confirmed death caused by a Cassowary attack in 93 years, the last recorded fatality dating back to April 1926 when a 16-year-old hunter, Philip McLean, fell prey to the bird's aggression. The mere sight of these birds instills a sense of dread in onlookers, despite their preference for avoiding conflicts. Often sighted along the Australian beaches, these unassuming yet dangerously powerful creatures remind us of the unpredictability that nature holds.

