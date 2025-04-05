Subrata Roy’s sons’ 2004 wedding in Lucknow remains India’s most extravagant, costing over Rs 500 crore with 11,000 guests and global grandeur.

One of the most extravagant weddings India has ever seen took place not in Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru, but in the city of Lucknow. In February 2004, Subrata Roy, the founder and chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, hosted a double wedding for his sons, Sushanto and Seemanto Roy, which reportedly cost more than Rs 500 crore — a sum that stunned the nation and is still remembered two decades later.

Held over six days, the wedding welcomed over 11,000 guests, including a star-studded list of politicians, celebrities, business tycoons, and royals. As per a 2004 article by The Guardian, this "wedding of the century" featured a mesmerizing blend of Indian tradition and modern extravagance, unmatched in scale and luxury. Bollywood superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai were among those in attendance, while political leaders including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Anil Ambani were spotted at the celebration.

The venues were no less than a dream. According to India Today, replicas of world-famous architectural wonders were built, including the White House, a Hans Christian Andersen-style fairy-tale palace, a Greek temple, and a Rajput fort, creating a surreal atmosphere for the wedding festivities. More than 110 cuisines from around the world were served, prepared by chefs flown in from the Taj Group of Hotels.

As reported by Silicon India, despite the over-the-top grandeur, the family also focused on giving back. On the sidelines of the main event, the Sahara Group organized mass weddings for 101 underprivileged couples. Furthermore, food was distributed to over 1.4 lakh needy people across India during the wedding week.

The performances too were spectacular, with entertainment choreographed by Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe and musical compositions by the British Symphony Orchestra, the event set a new benchmark for Indian celebrations.

Even after 21 years, this wedding continues to be a topic of conversation for its sheer scale, social outreach, and luxury. The blend of opulence and philanthropy left a lasting impression, marking it as one of the most iconic weddings in Indian history.