Big fat Indian weddings are popular worldwide, with thousands of guests, uncountable variety of dishes and a number of traditional rituals. But do you know of an Indian wedding which is counted as one of the most expensive ones with a total cost of whopping around Rs 500 crores?

Yes! we're talking about the wedding of businessman Pramod Mittal's daughter Shristi Mittal to investment banker Gulraj Behl in 2013. Let's discuss it more!

Lavish wedding in Spain

Pramod Mittal's daughter Srishti Mittal tied the knot with Gulraj Behl in 2013 in a lavish wedding celebrations, held over an entire week in Spain. The event saw a mega ceremony at the Palace of Versailles and a reception at a castle.

Interestingly, over 200 butlers and cooks had flown from India and Thailand to Barcelona, Spain for the grand wedding.

Pramod Mittal's downfall

Back in 2013, Pramod Mittal was the talk of the town with his daughter's fancy wedding in Spain. However, later things took an ugly turn as he went bankrupt and even ended up in prison.

As per a report by india.com, Mittal's downfall was the results of some of the financial decisions he had taken in past. In 2013, he had guaranteed a USD 166 million loan to GIKIL, a Bosnian metallurgical company. But when the firm defaulted on the loan, Mittal's name came up and as a result, he was in a serious financial trouble.

What appeared a mere setback in 2013 had become a full-blown financial downfall by 2020.