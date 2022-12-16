This Bhojpuri version of SRK-Deepika starrer Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' will crack you up, viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: Besharam Rang, the first track from the Pathaan album, has received a lot of attention since it was released. Yes, a shirtless, ripped Shah Rukh Khan appears, but it is a sensual, bikini-clad Deepika Padukone who does the majority of the work, carrying the song on her slender arms. The song, which was shot in Spain, has an immediate vibe of losing all sense of modesty and enjoying the moment with great gusto. Now a video is gaining attention on social media that shows a Bhojpuri version of this catchy song.

Basically, it is a fan edit video in which someone has put the audio of Shilpa Raj's Bhojpuri song on the video of the song Besharam and has edited it with the song Besharam in such a way that it looks extremely hilarious. Shilpa Raj's song is almost a year old, and it was well received by the audience. This song has received over 90 million views. Following this, Lajai Kahe Part 2 was released. Shilpa Raj is a well-known Bhojpuri singer, and her songs are quite popular.

Besharam Rang song

Even before its release, the Besharam Rang song had created a lot of buzz. Fans couldn't get enough of Deepika Padukone's uber-glamorous swimsuit photos, or SRK donning the man bun and flaunting a chiselled physique. The song is finally out. And, well, it's exactly as hot as we expected. Watch the song here:

Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand directs the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is set to be released on January 25, 2023.

READ: Recreation of SRK-Deepika starrer Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' goes viral; video leaves netizens in splits