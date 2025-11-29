FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

This Bengaluru man quits corporate job to drive auto, here's why

According to him, money is a necessity, which he understands. However, he points out that people should also focus on other important things in life.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 04:53 PM IST

A Bengaluru man, Rakesh, who recently left his corporate career to drive an auto-rickshaw, has captured social media users' attention with his uplifting messages.

In a video surrounding his new life, he shared that he has finally found his peace, purpose, and happiness.

In the clip, he can be seen cruising the streets in his green and yellow rickshaw, speaking directly to those who feel stuck or lost in life.

"Okay, guys, this is me driving an auto-rickshaw, and I'm not afraid to start again," he begins. His tone is calm and grounded as he sinks into the message he wants to convey to those on the verge of giving up.

"This is for those who think life is about to end, that they're going through the toughest times and don't know what to do. I had given up on life, I thought I'd never recover," he candidly admits.

"But I'm here, driving an auto, and life can't destroy or defeat me. Whatever comes my way, I'll face it."

He urges people to stop running away from their problems and start living a purposeful life: "Drink and forget it. And if we keep living like this and keep moving forward, I'm sure things will work themselves out. You don't need to do anything. Just live. Focus on doing something."

A large part of his message focuses on redefining life beyond money. According to him, money is a necessity, which he understands. However, he points out that people should also focus on other important things in life.

He also encouraged people to find their true purpose in life and experiment with what they truly desire.

Before signing off, he gives users a final word of courage, saying, "Come with me. Face it. Don't run from it. Don't hide. You understand what I mean? Have a nice day."

Watch the video here:

 

 

The video resonated with social media users, who expressed their appreciation, admiration, and genuine appreciation for the man's courage and candor in the comments section.

Netizens reactions:

One user wrote, 'More power to you. I left my corporate job last year, and I won't say it's been easy taking that leap of faith, but I'm happiest learning and growing. I wish u the best.' Another user said, 'One day you’ll write an autobiography about your success.' A third user commented, 'I am an MBA with HR and Marketing, I am a driver..I also ride Rapido.'

Also read: Indian student gives tour of Chinese university’s ‘5-Star’ cafeteria offering meals for Rs 250

 

Also read: Indian student gives tour of Chinese university's '5-Star' cafeteria offering meals for Rs 250
