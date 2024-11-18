The event took place near the Rahwali Railway Station in Gujranwala, attracting thousands of attendees from various parts of Punjab. The grand gathering showcased an elaborate menu that impressed many.

In a surprising turn of events in Gujranwala, Pakistan, a beggar family has organised an extravagant feast for approximately 20,000 attendees, costing an astounding 1.25 crore Pakistani rupees (over 5 crore Indian rupess). The lavish event was held to commemorate the 40th day of their grandmother's death. The family not only invited the guests but also arranged around 2,000 vehicles to transport them to the venue, drawing attention and raising eyebrows among the many millionaires.

The event took place near the Rahwali Railway Station in Gujranwala, attracting thousands of attendees from various parts of Punjab. The grand gathering showcased an elaborate menu that impressed many.

For lunch, the family served traditional dishes like siri paye, murabba, and various meat delicacies. While for dinner, the family served tender mutton, naan matar ganj (sweet rice) and several desserts. To accommodate the massive crowd, 250 goats were reportedly slaughtered for the occasion.

گوجرانوالہ میں جھگی واسوں کینگرہ برادری کے بچوں نے اپنی والدہ کے چالیسویں کی تقریبات کو تاریخی بنا دیا



گوجرانوالہ جھگی واسوں کے چھے بچوں نے اپنی والدہ کے چالیسویں کی تقریب پر سوا کروڑ روپے خرچ کیے، 120 سالہ سکینہ بی بی کے 40 ویں کی تقریب میں250 بکرے بھی ذبح کیے گئے۔ چالیسویں کی… pic.twitter.com/ceoevkgd9M — 365 News (@365newsdotpk) November 15, 2024

Videos from the feast rapidly spread across social media, with attendees commending the scale of the event. However, some raised questions about the funding behind such a lavish occasion. Many users humorously noted the irony of a beggar family hosting a feast of this magnitude.

A user said, "Our Modiji feeds 80 crore beggars every month." Another commented, "Pakistan is a country of beggars." One of the users pointed the benefit of being a beggar in Pakistan. The user said, "It is a fact that in Pakistan, anyone who has learnt the art of begging for food can never remain hungry!"

The extravagant spending has ignited discussions on social media, with many questioning how a family claiming to be beggars could afford such a lavish event. While some praised their generosity, others highlighted discrepancies in their stated financial situation.