India has the cheapest internet in the world. There are more than 900 million internet users in India. But do you know there exists a remote village in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley that has no internet. Yes! The village named Kibber has no internet, people here can not access social media like WhatsApp and Instagram.

About the Kibber Village

Kibber Village is located at an altitude of 14,2000 feet. It is home to the Kibber Monastery and Kibber Wildlife sanctuary. It is located so high that it has the highest post office in the world. It is known for its natural beauty. This village has a very slow and peaceful lifestyle. The snow covered mountains make this a popular touristic place. If you want a getaway from your hectic work life and need internet free and phone free leisure time for yourself, Kibber is your heaven.

How's life without internet



Life without the internet is challenging. While other cities are now equipped with the 5G internet, Kibber has no access to basic internet services. Imagine, villagers here can not send a simple WhatsApp message, or students can not attend online classes. Digital payments have made our transactions a lot easier, but for Kibber Village it is an 'unknown' phenomenon.

In this era of technology, no internet means hardships for the youth. Students climb steep hills for kilometers to catch even a weak mobile signal, for their online classes. No timely information, no access to government schemes, and not being able to apply for online scholarships, non-availability of the internet has caused several challenges for the villagers.