The Chandipur Sea Beach in Odisha is the most unique beach in the whole of India due to a rare natural phenomenon that has an unbelievable effect on its sea. It is located in Baladore district.

The world is a unique place with many wonders and awe-inspiring phenomena. What makes it so is the wonderful way nature works. From the Grand Canyon in USA to the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, the world is full of must visit places. India, the ancient land in the Asian continent has a rich tapestry of natural wonders one of which is the Chandipur Sea Beach which witnesses a unique phenomenon which is popularly known as the “Vanishing Sea”, it seems like the seabed disappears for some time and then reappears. Just by hearing it or seeing it online one can hardly believe this rare happening. However, a visitor will be left spell bound after witnessing it with their own eyes. Let us know what wonder Odisha’s Chandipur Sea Beach holds in the form of the “Vanishing Sea”.

Chandipur Sea Beach

The beach, which is also known as the ‘hide and seek beech’ is located in Balasore district a few kilometers away from Odisha’s capital Bhubaneshwar. The sea here first vanishes and then reappears because of a rare phenomenon known as the “receding sea” phenomenon which makes Chandipur sea beach, along the Bay of Bengal, unique. As part of the phenomenon, the sea recedes up to 5 kilometers only during low tide. This beach is quite famous for the mysterious disappearance of its sea, even if for some time, but reappears as well, which allows visitors to enjoy their time here even more.

When the sea disappears, it exposes the seabed for upto 5 kilometres, which seems at first to be an impossible occurring and then returns back during high tide. This phenomenon happens for 4-5 hours twice every day. The exposed seabed takes on a different colour and looks surreal in the evening when the sun is about to set. Visitors from Odisha, across the country and even from foreign lands visit the sea and enjoy its beautiful rare occurance. They behold the tranquility and serenity emanating from the invisible deep sea.