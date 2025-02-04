Nihar Sachdeva, who suffers from alopecia areata became a bride. Showing love for herself, she did not wear a wig. Seeing Nihar in a red bridal outfit was a special moment for everyone.

Hair is considered a symbol of beauty, especially for woman, but if, for some reason, a person doesn't have hair, people often make fun of them. This is especially true for girls, as they are often asked, "Who will marry a bald girl?" However, some girls know how to respond with confidence, and one such girl is digital creator Neehar Sachdeva.

Neehar Sachdeva, who suffers from alopecia areata, experienced something similar when she became a bride. Showing love for herself, she did not wear a wig. Nihar lost her hair due to this condition in her childhood, and her family made her wear a wig to hide it. However, Neehar accepted herself and shaved her head. Not only that, she invited those who made fun of her baldness to the party and flaunted her beauty without the wig.

Seeing Neehar in a red bridal outfit was a special moment for everyone. While the groom was left breathless seeing his beautiful bride, those who used to say "who will marry a bald girl" were left speechless. Before this, Neehar had already become a bride for the "TheBaldBrownBride" campaign. (Photo courtesy: Instagram @neeharsachdeva)

Bald bride Neehar Sachdeva's wedding

In fact, Neehar Sachdeva, who was born in India and lives in the US, married Arun V Ganapathy on January 19, 2025. The couple shared happy wedding photos and videos with captions praising their wedding. Neehar looked absolutely stunning in her red bridal outfit without a wig, while Arun’s look in an ivory sherwani looked royal.

Neehar's Wedding Attire

For her special day, Neehar Sachdeva wore a heavily embroidered red outfit. The lehenga with pleats features fine embroidery, with motifs, pearls, stones, and sequins, along with sparkling green leaf detailing adding a teasing element. Her blouse, also adorned with intricate embroidery, gives a heavy look. However, Neehar carried a lightweight dupatta, which is decorated with delicate embroidery along the borders.

Flaunting Beauty Without the Wig

The special thing is that Neehar didn’t wear a wig on her wedding day either. Instead, she flaunted her beauty with a maang tikka on her bald head. She wore a heavy necklace made with white and green stones, and matching drop earrings added to her beauty. Her wrists were adorned with red bangles, white bangles, and a hand ornament, enhancing her radiance. In her bridal makeup, Neehar looked stunning, just like any other bride.

Before her wedding, Neehar Sachdeva had already become a bride for the "TheBaldBrownBride" campaign. To normalize the bald look for brides, Nihar won people's hearts with her unique style. As a bald bride, she gave bridal fashion inspiration. At that time, she wore a red lehenga that looked beautiful with golden zari work. She confidently flaunted her bald head while wearing a maang tikka.