This is NASA’s first mission to study an asteroid that has more metal than rock or ice.

NASA is currently on a mission to an asteroid named 16 Psyche. Scientists think Psyche may consist of significant amounts of metal from the core of a planetesimal. It is located between Mars and Jupiter, and possesses an abundance of nickel, iron, gold, and platinum, making it potentially the most valuable object in our solar system. If its resources were distributed equally, every person on Earth could theoretically become a billionaire.

This intriguing asteroid is the primary target of NASA's Psyche mission. The estimated price of 16 Psyche asteroid is said to be 10 quadrillion dollars, approximately 100 million billion dollars. NASA sent its Psyche spacecraft in October 2023 to gather information about this. This asteroid is located at a distance of about 3.5 billion kilometres from Earth. Hence, the spacecraft will reach there by August 2029 and then begin exploring the asteroid.

Once in orbit, the spacecraft will map and study Psyche. It will spend about two years orbiting the asteroid to take pictures, map the surface, and collect data to determine Psyche’s composition. The mission’s goal is, among other things, to determine whether Psyche is indeed the core of a planetesimal.

Psyche was discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis on March 17, 1852. He named the asteroid after Psyche, the Greek goddess of the soul. As it was the 16th asteroid to be discovered, it is sometimes referred to as 16 Psyche.

