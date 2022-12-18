Search icon
This Assam tea costs Rs 1.15 lakh per kg, reason is more shocking than the price

The price per kg of a rare Assam tea that was sold at private auction above Rs 1.15 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 06:29 AM IST

A private auction in Assam fetched Rs 1.15 lakh per kilogramme for a rare kind of tea. Manohari tea, grown in the Dibrugarh area of Assam, fetched a whopping sum when it was sold.  The owner of the estate, Rajan Lohia, told the media that the price was made possible by an auction of "Manohari Gold Tea" on the private website "Tea Intech" on Friday. 

Rajan Lohia went on to explain that the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) in India was unable to sell this year's crop because the Tea Board India had set a ceiling on the highest selling price of tea at Rs one lakh per kg.

This exceptional one kilogramme of tea was purchased by RK tea sales, as reported by Lohia.

Why is Manohari gold tea expensive?
Some of the world's rarest teas may be found in the shops of Assam's Dibrugarh area, including the coveted Manohari gold tea. To preserve the tea's healing powers and flavour, the buds are picked first thing in the morning before the sun has a chance to degrade them.

Manohari tea, especially the gold kind, has consistently commanded high prices at the GTAC. Its prices are consistently the highest ever recorded.

Through GTAC, Manohari Gold was sold in December 2021 for Rs 99,999 per kilogramme. Previous years' estimates put the price of a kilogramme of Manohari Gold tea at Rs 39,100 in 2018, Rs 50,000 in 2019, and Rs 75,000 in 2020.

