Argentine-American businessman, investor, and philanthropist Jorge M Pérez, who is best known as the founder, chairman and CEO of The Related Group, has denied his son Jon Paul a job at their family's real estate company until he gained experience working elsewhere. Perez told all his children that to work for him, they had to spend at least five years working in the competitive New York real estate market and get a master's degree from a top business school first. He wanted to ensure his children weren't just following his career path only because of how lucrative it can be.



Who is Jorge M Pérez?



Born in Buenos Aires in 1949 to Cuban parents, Pérez moved to Miami in 1968 after living in Colombia. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Long Island University and a master's degree in urban planning from the University of Michigan. His career began with urban planning roles before he co-founded The Related Group in 1979.

Pérez's entrepreneurial journey started with affordable housing projects in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, eventually expanding into luxury condominiums and redefining South Florida's real estate landscape. His firm has developed over 100,000 apartments and condominiums across the US and internationally, with a portfolio valued at over $40 billion. Known for his hands-on approach, Pérez emphasises attention to detail in every project, from affordable housing to high-end developments like Icon Brickell and Paraiso Bay.

Beyond real estate, Pérez is a passionate art collector and philanthropist. He pledged $35 million to the Miami Art Museum, which was renamed the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). He also joined the Giving Pledge initiated by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, committing to donate half of his fortune to charitable causes. As he transitions leadership of The Related Group to his sons Jon Paul (JP) and Nick Pérez, Jorge remains actively involved in philanthropy and art while continuing to influence the company’s strategic direction.