This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…

Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'

'Some ants are...': Harbhajan Singh's cryptic post leaves internet confused

This is world's most charitable woman, who donated Rs 32400000, not Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Nita Ambani, she is...

IND-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

This Apple watch feature saves woman's life, know how it happened

Nikias Molina shared the incident on X. His post quickly went viral, garnering over 2.2 million views as users shared their own experiences

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 04:17 PM IST

This Apple watch feature saves woman's life, know how it happened
An elderly woman’s life was recently saved thanks to the advanced health-tracking capabilities of her Apple Watch, which detected an irregular heartbeat and prompted immediate medical attention. Nikias Molina shared the incident on X, revealing that his Apple Watch Series 10 identified his grandmother's atrial fibrillation (AFib) using its electrocardiogram (ECG) feature. His post quickly went viral, garnering over 2.2 million views as users shared their own experiences with the device's health-monitoring features.

Molina expressed his disbelief, stating, "My Apple Watch Series 10 detected my grandmother's atrial fibrillation today using the ECG feature. She's now at the hospital and receiving the care she needs." This incident highlights the Apple Watch's ability to monitor heart health, a feature that has gained significant attention for its potential to detect serious conditions like AFib, which can lead to stroke if left untreated.

The Apple Watch uses a combination of photoplethysmography (PPG) and ECG technology to identify irregular heart rhythms. The ECG app generates a single-lead ECG that can classify heart rhythms as normal or indicative of AFib. This capability is particularly crucial because many individuals with AFib may not exhibit symptoms, making early detection vital for effective treatment.

Responses to Molina's post included stories from others who had similar experiences. One user recounted how their mother’s Apple Watch also detected AFib, leading to timely intervention after initial tests failed to reveal any issues. Another shared a harrowing tale of how their friend's phone alerted family members after a serious car accident, underscoring the life-saving potential of these devices.

The Apple Watch is not just a fitness tracker; it represents a significant advancement in personal health monitoring technology. As more users share their stories, it becomes increasingly clear that devices like the Apple Watch are making a tangible difference in people's lives by enabling early detection and intervention in critical health situations.

