This animal's milk never curdles and offers numerous health benefits – details inside

A recent online discussion sparked curiosity about whether there exists milk that never curdles. While this myth was debunked, camel's milk emerged as a remarkable variety.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Milk, often touted as a nutritional powerhouse due to its abundance of protein, calcium, vitamin B-2, phosphorus, magnesium, iodine, and fat, has long been a staple in the human diet. But have you ever heard of an animal whose milk never curdles? This intriguing query recently surfaced on the popular online platform, Quora, leaving users intrigued. In our series today, we delve into the enigma of milk that defies curdling, exploring its existence and the astonishing benefits it offers.

In a specific region of India, this remarkable milk is not only readily available but is also consumed widely for its perceived health benefits. It's even hailed as a panacea for various ailments.

Milk curdling is a natural process, primarily driven by increased acidity and bacterial activity. To prolong the shelf life of milk, some dairy companies resort to adding an array of chemicals, including neutralizers, starch, and formalin. This approach ensures that certain types of milk remain uncurdled even after several days at room temperature or up to a week in the refrigerator. However, the use of such substances raises concerns regarding the quality of the milk. But is there truly a variety of milk that remains uncurdled?

The answer to this perplexing question takes an interesting turn. One user on Quora suggested that camel's milk is immune to curdling, but another user promptly challenged this assertion. Raghav Yadu, who identified himself as a scientific officer at the Forensic Science Laboratory, countered the notion, explaining that milk from animals that regularly produce milk can indeed curdle. According to his expert opinion, there is no animal whose milk never curdles; the belief in such a phenomenon is merely a rumor.

However, camel's milk possesses some remarkable attributes. It is renowned for its ability to regulate blood sugar levels, potentially reducing fasting sugar levels when consumed daily and maintaining them throughout the day. In addition, camel's milk is praised for its potential to reduce cholesterol levels and combat the signs of aging, earning it the status of a natural elixir. In various regions of India, particularly Rajasthan and Gujarat, camel's milk is a popular choice, and some innovative companies have started producing an array of products from it, including milk, rabri, ghee, buttermilk, curd, cream, kulfi, ice cream, and barfi.

