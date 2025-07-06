This animal has world's most expensive tear, one drop can neutralise 26 snake venoms, its worth is Rs..., name is...

This discovery could change how India treats snakebites, especially in rural areas where many people do not get fast or proper treatment.

Tears may seem small, but in Rajasthan, they’re proving to be powerful and life-saving. In a major breakthrough, scientists at the National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC) in Bikaner have discovered that antibodies found in camel tears and blood can fight deadly snake venom.

Camels, often called the “ship of the desert,” are deeply connected to Rajasthan’s life and culture. But now, these gentle animals are also becoming a part of science and medicine. The researchers at NRCC carried out studies by injecting camels (Camelus dromedarius) with venom from the saw-scaled viper—a dangerous snake found in India. They found that the camels developed special antibodies in their tears and blood that can neutralise the venom effectively.

These camel-based antibodies showed better results than the ones made from horse blood, which are used in traditional antivenoms. Unlike horse-based antivenoms, the camel antibodies caused fewer allergic reactions and were cheaper and easier to produce. This discovery could change how India treats snakebites, especially in rural areas where many people do not get fast or proper treatment.

India has reportedly the highest number of snakebite deaths in the world—nearly 58,000 people die each year, and over 1.4 lakh people suffer from long-term disabilities. This new method using camel antibodies could bring hope and better treatment options to thousands of families.

The discovery is not only great for health but also for farmers who raise camels in areas like Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Jodhpur. The NRCC is working with camel owners, collecting tears and blood safely and quickly. In return, farmers are paid well. Reports say that they could earn Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per camel every month. This gives them a new source of income and helps keep camel-rearing traditions alive.