Since its launch in July, the app has been downloaded over 125,000 times, drawing attention from health enthusiasts, economists, and financial planners

A new artificial intelligence-powered app called Death Clock is making waves for its ability to predict life expectancy based on lifestyle habits. Since its launch in July, the app has been downloaded over 125,000 times, drawing attention from health enthusiasts, economists, and financial planners.

Developed by Brent Franson, Death Clock uses data from over 1,200 life expectancy studies and 53 million participants to estimate a user’s death date. It factors in diet, exercise, stress, and sleep patterns to provide personalized predictions. The app, featuring a "fond farewell" card with the Grim Reaper, has become popular in the Health and Fitness category, with users exploring ways to improve their health.

Beyond personal health, Death Clock is gaining recognition as a financial planning tool. Life expectancy plays a crucial role in retirement planning and life insurance policies. The app’s advanced algorithms offer tailored predictions, which could help individuals make better financial decisions about savings and investments.

Financial planners like Ryan Zabrowski highlight the importance of such tools, especially for retirees worried about outliving their money. "Accurate life expectancy predictions can guide better retirement planning," Zabrowski says.

Recent studies by the National Bureau of Economic Research also emphasize the importance of life expectancy in economic decisions. Research shows that economic behavior is often poorly captured by calendar age, and variations in life expectancy based on health and lifestyle can significantly impact financial planning.