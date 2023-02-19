Search icon
This adorable viral video of two puppies sleeping together will make your day

The wholesome video opens to show two small puppies sleeping together on small comfortable bed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

New Delhi: Cute animal videos have the ability to instantly lift people's mood. Even more so, if the videos show cute puppies at the same time. Just like this clip posted on Twitter that is going all kinds of viral online. The video is so adorable that you may find yourself repeatedly saying aww.

The wholesome video opens to show two small puppies sleeping together on small comfortable bed. Undoubtedly it would be safe to assert that this clip is one of the cutest things on the internet today. The caption of the post reads, "mood". 

The internet is a huge admirer of wildlife and dog videos. As a result, these cute puppies have quickly become a social media favorite. The video received thousands of likes, and netizens gushed about these fury animals in the post's comments section.

Here's how the internet reacted:

“That ear needs a do not disturb sign,” joked a Reddit user. “They're absolutely adorable together,” posted another. “If I was small enough to use a beagle’s ear as a blanket, I would be so happy,” expressed a third. “Adorable,” shared a fourth. “I would do this if I could,” wrote a fifth.

