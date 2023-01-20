Search icon
This adorable viral video of panda rolling in the snow is the cutest ever, watch

Now an undated video of a panda sliding, rolling, and enjoying in the snow is going crazy viral across social media platforms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

This adorable viral video of panda rolling in the snow is the cutest ever, watch
New Delhi: When it comes to animals, everyone has different preferences. But we're pretty sure we all have one animal in common that we can't get enough of: pandas. They are fluffy, goofy, and adorable, and watching panda videos on the internet can instantly boost one's serotonin levels. Now an undated video of a panda sliding, rolling, and enjoying in the snow is going crazy viral across social media platforms owing to its sheer cuteness quotient and is bound to soothe all your stresses away. The video is shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden and it has amassed a whopping 1.7 million views.

The adorable video begins with the panda sliding and rolling in the snow, and it continues to play in the snow until the end of the clip. "Panda having fun in the snow." Buitengebieden captioned the clip on Twitter.

The video was shared one day ago on Twitter, and it has so far garnered more than 1.7m views, and the numbers are still increasing. Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the fluffy panda. Many people wrote about how much fun the animal was having.

"OMG Can i join this panda too?" wondered one Twitter user. "This cutie just made my day," one netizen said. "How can anyone not fall in love with these chubby fluffy sweeties?" a third commented.

