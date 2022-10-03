Search icon
This adorable viral video of panda eating sugarcane will kill Monday blues

Now, a video that has gone viral on social media features a panda eating sugarcane without any care.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Don't you think pandas are the cutest animals? The internet is jam-packed with videos of pandas doing the most mundane tasks with such cuteness that they can melt your heart in seconds. Whatever pandas do is mesmerizing to watch, from rolling in the grass to lazing around. Now, a video that has gone viral on social media features a panda eating sugarcane without any care. The short clip will make you crave for the weekend already. The clip was posted by a user name @lalala.sohag on Instagram and has over 5 million likes.

Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by pandaboii (@lalala.sohag)

In the short clip, the panda was comfortably sitting and having sugarcane. The way the mammal is having so much fun doing the most regular thing like eating sugarcane, is so captivating to see. "Gimme good" reads the video caption.

How Internet reacted to the clip

The video has received millions of views and numerous reactions. Netizens adored the playful panda and expressed their desire to pet it. Many users also mentioned how the animal is an instant mood lifter. “Oh my God, he  so adorable,” a user said. Another user commented, "This made my day."

