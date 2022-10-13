This adorable viral video of bear eating watermelon will cure your mid-week blues

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Summer is synonymous with eating watermelons for the majority of us. Some people drink it in the form of coolers or juice to beat the summer heat, while others just drink it straight. Now, this bear also enjoys eating watermelons as well, as evidenced by this latest video. The bear is having a gala time while eating the fruit and you can tell that by watching the video. Take a look here:

The viral video features a bear enjoying slices of watermelon. The way the animal is eating the giant fruit is surely gonna delight you. "It's National Watermelon Day and Rocky is cooling off with this refreshing treat! Anyone else eat their watermelon like Rocky does?" reads the video caption.

The internet obviously loved the clip, as it has received nearly 40k likes and over 500k views. In the comments section, netizens users gushed over the adorable bear.

"I would've cut that Watermelon up for my homie and put it in a giant tube for it to be easier to eat ,' "a user stated. Another comment reads, "Awww. What a gorgeous animal, wow. He's doing so well, I want to hug him so cute."