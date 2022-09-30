THIS adorable video of baby elephant taking bath from waterfall will make you go awww

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: "Aww that's so cute" this is what you may end up saying after watching this adorable video involving a baby jumbo taking shower from the waterfall. There is a possibility that the short clip will also leave you smiling.

In a clip posted by twitter user named Gabriele Corno, a baby elephant was seen enjoying a bath from waterfall and social media users loved watching the short clip. As clearly seen in clip, baby jumbo, enjoyed every moment while taking a bath. From his delightful expressions, it is quite clear that he had loads of fun. "Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated." Gabriele said in the caption of his post.

Watch the video here:

Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated. pic.twitter.com/JfLIPk9ksl — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) September 29, 2022

The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly four million views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens shared love-filled comments to express their reaction to the clip. Without a doubt, the cute jumbo has left internet gushing hard and the adorable video was a big dose of serotonin for the netizens.