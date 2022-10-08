THIS adorable video of baby donkey playing with mamma will make your Saturday brighter

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Videos of baby animals are a visual treat for the eyes. After a long day, you're probably scrolling through your social media accounts, looking for a cute baby doggo or a kitten to brighten your day. So, the next time you're feeling down, watch this video of a baby donkey playing alongside his mother. While this video will undoubtedly brighten your Saturday, save or bookmark it for future doses of dopamine.

Baby Donkey is happy with his Mom pic.twitter.com/l11Gaa8XZ7 — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) October 7, 2022

The video, shared on Twitter by @GabrieleCorno, shows a baby donkey playing and jumping around her mother. His energy and enthusiasm are something that will force you to watch the entire clip on a loop. "Baby Donkey is happy with his Mom" reads the video caption.

The video has received tons of views and numerous reactions from netizens. Netizens were delighted to see the tiny animal's playful side. While some expressed their desire to cuddle the baby donkey, others showered their love with heart emoticons in the comments section. “My heart, how sweet,” wrote a user. “This made my day” wrote another. There were others too who expressed the same adorable comment. “You can tell by how adorable the video is” said a third.