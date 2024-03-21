This adorable clip of two baby elephants playing will melt your hearts, watch

A heartwarming video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu captures two playful baby elephants engaging in a delightful scuffle in Tamil Nadu's lush landscapes.

In the midst of Tamil Nadu's verdant landscapes, a charming video showcasing the playful antics of two baby elephants has captured the affection of many. Supriya Sahu, an esteemed IAS officer celebrated for her active involvement in spotlighting the state's conservation endeavors, recently shared a delightful clip that is bound to bring joy to all who watch.

Just the sibling thing.. two baby elephants playful fight under the watchful eyes of their family members. Somewhere in Tamil Nadu #elephants pic.twitter.com/WNkPSNyeKo — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 20, 2024

The footage portrays two adorable elephant calves engaged in a lively scuffle, all while being closely observed by their attentive family members. This endearing demonstration of sibling camaraderie unfolded in Tamil Nadu, offering a glimpse into the innocent and jubilant moments of these magnificent creatures.

"Just the sibling thing. Two baby elephants playful fight under the watchful eyes of their family members. Somewhere in Tamil Nadu," the caption affectionately reads.

Since its posting, the video has amassed over 11k views and garnered numerous delighted reactions from viewers. While some couldn't help but comment on the sheer cuteness of the scene, others highlighted the undeniable charm of the elephant siblings.

"Beautiful smart precious babies, I love and adore them so very much," expressed one user. Another shared, "Gosh they're all thriving, it's so wonderful to see these amazing animals growing into adulthood and making new family members." A third commenter chimed in, declaring, "Of course elephant rules!!!" while a fourth simply wrote, "Love seeing the elephants playing."