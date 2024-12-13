Zubeida Begum's life, marked by glamour, tragedy, and mystery, inspired the 2001 film Zubeidaa, reflecting her struggles as an actress, royal controversies, and untimely death.

The 2001 film Zubeidaa, directed by Shyam Benegal, left a lasting impression at the box office and among audiences with its gripping narrative. Starring Karishma Kapoor, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee, and Surekha Sikri, the film was based on a true story written by journalist Khalid Mohamed about his mother, Zubeida Begum. Her life, filled with glamour, tragedy, and unanswered questions, inspired this cinematic masterpiece.

Zubeida Begum was a prominent actress in the 1950s who tragically died in a plane crash on January 26, 1952, along with her husband, Maharaja Hanwant Singh of Jodhpur. While the official explanation for their deaths was an unfortunate accident, rumors of a conspiracy have lingered, adding a layer of mystery to the story. Even today, the events surrounding their deaths at Umaid Bhawan Palace remain unresolved, sparking curiosity and speculation.

Early Life and Acting Career

Zubeida Begum was born into a wealthy Muslim family, with her father, Qasembhai Mehta, being a businessman and her mother, Faiza Bai, a singer. Growing up in an artistic environment, Zubeida was drawn to the performing arts, excelling in dance and singing. Her aspirations to become an actress were met with resistance from her father, who strongly disapproved of her career.

Reports suggest that Zubeida was cast in the film Usha Kiran alongside actress Geeta Bali, but the film was never released. Her father reportedly intervened, arriving on the set with a pistol to stop the production. He later arranged her marriage to a family friend’s son, with whom she had her first child, Khalid Mohamed. After their divorce, she married Maharaja Hanwant Singh, leading to a complicated and controversial chapter in her life.

A Tragic End

Zubeida’s entry into the royal family was fraught with challenges, as she was reportedly never fully accepted. Her tragic death in the 1952 plane crash left a lasting mark, but the misfortunes didn’t end there. Her son with Hanwant Singh, Rao Raja Hukum Singh, known as Tutu, faced a brutal fate. He was murdered and found beheaded on the streets of Jodhpur, with over 20 injuries on his body.

Despite investigations, the murder remains unsolved, and the case has been closed. Adding to the chilling legacy, members of the royal family claim that Zubeida’s spirit still haunts Umaid Bhawan Palace, keeping her tragic story alive in whispers and memories.

The legacy of Zubeida Begum continues to fascinate and haunt, much like the mysteries surrounding her life and death.