This 8-year-old boy 'plays with fire', leaving internet stunned with his Silambam performance, netizens says, 'goosebumps..'; watch viral video

Meet 8-year-old boy Aarav, who has left internet stunned with his jaw-dropping 'Silambam' performance. Silambam is an ancient weapon-based martial art form of Tamil Nadu. The weapon was set on fire, and Aarav was seen performing with it. Now, one of his video is going viral on the Internet, where he is performing Silambam act with a weapon on-fire, and flawlessly showcasing his skills.

What's in the video?

One video was shared on the Aarav's Instagram with caption, 'A throwback to one of the most challenging acts Aarav has ever performed.” In the video, his mentor is seen setting the stick on fire, and then Aarav starts performing his Silamaban act , however in the initial seconds, he gets a little burned, while performing, but did not lose hopes.

Aarav's passion for Silambam

Aarav have been practicing Silambam from a little age . He was once a restless child, who could not sit idle, his parents attempted to channelize his energy. They made him go to yoga and aerobics classes. But, what's attracted him the most was Silambam, a martial art form. Today, he is a focused and disciplined martial arts champion and is also passionate about yoga, dance, and table tennis, as per Better India.

Aarav has an Instagram page, called @aarav_aj_official, where he posts his Silambam performances. His 'playing with fire' silambam skills are the most popular on his page. He has even won many competitions. In one of his Instagram posts, he mentions that he finished first in his category in State Level Silambam Competition Performance.

'Pride of Silambam', says netizens

Many netizens have praised him and called him, 'pride of Silambam.' One user praised him and said, 'goosebumps'.' Another user said, 'His smile & confidence is all we need right now, He's completely into what he's doing & enjoying the art.', Third user said, 'Highly skilled, Aarav.' Fourth said, 'Aarav is highly skilled but his parents play an important role towards his growth. This needs so much of patience and dedication.'