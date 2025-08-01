Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sharmila Tagore once lost control of her car, almost ran into Shashi Kapoor during..., he told her 'Do that again and Jennifer will...'

After Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Vice Presidential election scheduled for...

Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, contemplated suicide after..., his son now has Rs 41 crore net worth, his name is..

IIM CAT 2025 Notification: Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check application process, eligibility, other details

This 8-year-old boy 'plays with fire', leaving internet stunned with his Silambam performance, netizens says, 'goosebumps..'; watch viral video

'Wonderful mama' Kiara Advani celebrates her 'most special' birthday with Sidharth Malhotra, baby girl; enjoys special cake: 'Feeling blessed'

Dhadak 2 X review: Netizens say 'another ruined remake', laud Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi's performances, but slam...

Meet one of Vikas Divyakirti’s favourite students, farmer's son who cracked UPSC twice, then became IAS officer in…, his name is…

Big boost for Satya Nadella's Microsoft as it hits jackpot in..., earns Rs...

Former Rajasthan Royals player wins South Africa's Cricketers of the Year award at CSA Awards 2025, his name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sharmila Tagore once lost control of her car, almost ran into Shashi Kapoor during..., he told her 'Do that again and Jennifer will...'

Sharmila Tagore once lost control of her car, almost ran into Shashi Kapoor...

Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, contemplated suicide after..., his son now has Rs 41 crore net worth, his name is..

Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, his son now..

IIM CAT 2025 Notification: Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check application process, eligibility, other details

IIM CAT 2025 Notification: Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check applicatio

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

HomeViral

VIRAL

This 8-year-old boy 'plays with fire', leaving internet stunned with his Silambam performance, netizens says, 'goosebumps..'; watch viral video

Meet 8-year-old boy Aarav, who has left internet stunned with his jaw-dropping 'Silambam' performance. Silambam is an ancient weapon-based martial art form of Tamil Nadu.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

This 8-year-old boy 'plays with fire', leaving internet stunned with his Silambam performance, netizens says, 'goosebumps..'; watch viral video

TRENDING NOW

Meet 8-year-old boy Aarav, who has left internet stunned with his jaw-dropping 'Silambam' performance. Silambam is an ancient weapon-based martial art form of Tamil Nadu. The weapon was set on fire, and Aarav was seen performing with it. Now, one of his video is going viral on the Internet, where he is performing Silambam act with a weapon on-fire, and flawlessly showcasing his skills. 

What's in the video?

One video was shared on the Aarav's Instagram with caption, 'A throwback to one of the most challenging acts Aarav has ever performed.” In the video, his mentor is seen setting the stick on fire, and then Aarav starts performing his Silamaban act , however in the initial seconds, he gets a little burned, while performing, but did not lose hopes. 

WATCH: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aarav's passion for Silambam

Aarav have been practicing Silambam from a little age . He was once a restless child, who could not sit idle, his parents attempted to channelize his energy. They made him go to yoga and aerobics classes. But, what's attracted him the most was Silambam, a martial art form. Today, he is a focused and disciplined martial arts champion and  is also passionate about yoga, dance, and table tennis, as per Better India.

Aarav has an Instagram page, called @aarav_aj_official, where he posts his Silambam performances. His 'playing with fire' silambam skills are the most popular on his page. He has even won many competitions. In one of his Instagram posts, he mentions that he finished first in his category in State Level Silambam Competition Performance.

'Pride of Silambam', says netizens

Many netizens have praised him and called him, 'pride of Silambam.' One user praised him and said, 'goosebumps'.' Another user said, 'His smile & confidence is all we need right now, He's completely into what he's doing & enjoying the art.', Third user said, 'Highly skilled, Aarav.' Fourth said, 'Aarav is highly skilled but his parents play an important role towards his growth. This needs so much of patience and dedication.' 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Russia's fierce response to Donald Trump over his 'dead economy' remark: 'Maybe he should recall his favourite movies about...'
Russia's fierce response to Donald Trump over his 'dead economy' remark
Asteroid 2025 OL1 to pass by Earth today; should we worry?
Asteroid 2025 OL1 to pass by Earth today; should we worry?
Big Boost for Indian travellers: Visit UAE, UK, Australia, South Africa, 15 more nations with visa for just Re 1, here's how
Big Boost for Indian travellers: Visit UAE, UK, Australia, South Africa, 15 more
Days after 'Dog Babu' fiasco, 'Samsung' applies for income certificate in...
After 'Dog Babu' fiasco, 'Samsung' applies for income certificate in...
Lord Jagannath ‘doormat’ on AliExpress sparks massive boycott calls: 'Take it down immediately'
Lord Jagannath ‘doormat’ on AliExpress sparks massive boycott calls: 'Take it do
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE