This 69-year-old dhaba serves nearly 10000 customers daily, has 500 employees, earns this whopping amount every month, not in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, it is in...

The restaurant's menu has expanded over the years to include South Indian options, catering to a wider customer base.

In the heart of Haryana's Murthal lies a culinary gem that has been serving delicious parathas and warm hospitality to travelers and foodies alike for decades. Today, it is a go-to destination for those who are insane about food. Let's take a look at the story behind Amrik Sukhdev's success.

Who founded the famous Murthal dhaba?

Amrik Sukhdev, a name synonymous with delicious parathas and warm hospitality, has come a long way since its inception in 1956. Founded by Sardar Prakash Singh as a small roadside dhaba in Murthal, Haryana, the eatery was initially meant to cater to truck drivers and travelers passing by the highway. The setup was simple, with a tent and basic meals like dal, roti, sabzi, and chawal served on cots (charpais) in the open.

Despite its success, Amrik Sukhdev has remained true to its roots, serving traditional North Indian dishes with a focus on quality and taste. The restaurant's menu has expanded over the years to include South Indian options, catering to a wider customer base.

When Murthal dhaba expanded?

In 1990, Sardar Prakash Singh's sons, Amrik and Sukhdev, joined the business and took it to new heights. They expanded the menu, introduced new dishes, and worked tirelessly to build a loyal customer base. The brothers' dedication to quality and customer satisfaction paid off, and Amrik Sukhdev became a go-to destination for foodies and travelers alike.

How Amrik Sukhdev grow his business?

According to Rocky Saggoo Capital, an Instagram creator who shared a video about Amrik Sukhdev's journey, the restaurant's success can be attributed to three key factors. The first is the way the owners built trust with early customers by offering free or discounted food to truck drivers and cab drivers. This helped form a loyal customer base that later turned into regular visitors. The second factor is the family's attention to taste, with the owners still tasting each new dish before it is added to the menu. The third point is the restaurant's ability to manage speed and scale, with a turnaround time of about 45 minutes per customer, allowing them to serve nearly 9,000 customers daily.

Murthal dhaba earns around Rs 100 crore every year

Amrik Sukhdev's popularity extends far beyond India, with the restaurant earning a spot on TasteAtlas' list of the '100 Most Iconic Restaurants in the World' in January this year. The restaurant's annual revenue is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore, with a daily footfall of 5,000 to 10,000 customers. To handle this massive demand, Amrik Sukhdev has a team of nearly 500 employees and around 150 tables.

The dhaba has no focus on advertisements

One of the most remarkable aspects of Amrik Sukhdev's success story is its lack of focus on advertisements. Instead, the restaurant has grown primarily through word-of-mouth, with satisfied customers spreading the word about its delicious food and warm hospitality. This testament to the power of quality and customer satisfaction has made Amrik Sukhdev an icon in the culinary world, with a loyal customer base that continues to grow.