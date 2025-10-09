Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeViral

VIRAL

This 68-year-old man lost Rs 6 lakh after falling for fake girlfriend

This incident has once again raised concerns about the dangers of online relationships, especially for elderly individuals with wealth but no partner.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 07:45 PM IST

This 68-year-old man lost Rs 6 lakh after falling for fake girlfriend
In Singapore, a 68-year-old salesman fell victim to a sophisticated online romance scam. Ng met a woman named Lee Sin on Facebook in August 2025, and their chat soon moved to WhatsApp, where he confessed his love.

Over the next two months, the scammer used QR code fraud to defraud Ng of 10,000 Singapore dollars (approximately ₹6 lakh).

The truth came to light when Ng expressed his desire to meet his girlfriend, but was repeatedly given excuses. Eventually, he realized he had been duped, leading to a police investigation that uncovered a network of fraudsters.

This incident has once again raised concerns about the dangers of online relationships, especially for elderly individuals with wealth but no partner.

Ng, who had plenty of money but no life partner, fell victim to this scam. His friendship with Lee Sin began in August, after his retirement, during which he spent most of his time on Facebook.

An attractive profile named Lee Sin sent him a friend request, which led to sweet and intimate conversations on WhatsApp about life, work, and dreams. Lee Sin claimed to live in China and expressed a desire to travel to Singapore, but his past crimes prevented him from entering Singapore.

The scam took a new turn when a purported Chinese official named "Section Chief Wang" contacted Ng and promised to facilitate Lee Sin's entry for a fee. Ng scanned a QR code and transferred the money.

Over the first week, several QR codes arrived, each demanding more money under a new pretext. In September, Lee sent photos claiming he had arrived at the airport, but was stopped for carrying excess jewelry and demanded more money. Ng transferred thousands more via QR codes linked to Chinese bank accounts.

A subsequent car accident led to further medical fees, and Lee's whereabouts were kept secret. Ng believed it was a genuine affair until early October 2025, when she finally filed a police report. The investigation uncovered the fraud, exposing the vulnerability of wealthy older men in online relationships.

Also read: What is Polycystic Kidney Disease that Premanand Ji Maharaj is suffering from? Check symptoms, treatment and more

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
