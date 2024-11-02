Recently, the couple made their relationship official, announcing their intention to marry and even sharing their wedding invitation with the local District Collector.

In an extraordinary love story that defies age and distance, 51-year-old Rosie Naid Shikera from Brazil made a life-changing decision to leave her husband and family to marry 30-year-old Pawan Goyal, a security guard from Bhind, Chhattisgarh, India. Their story is a reminder that love can overcome all kinds of obstacles, including cultural and linguistic differences.

Rosie met Pawan during a trip to Kutch, India, last year. What began as a friendly conversation soon turned into a close bond. Despite their age gap and language barriers, they connected on a deeper level, keeping in touch through social media and video calls. As their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship, they realised that their love could bridge even the greatest distances. Communicating through online chats, Rosie and Pawan found themselves captivated by each other’s kindness and companionship.

Rosie’s decision was not easy. Leaving her husband and 32-year-old son in Brazil, she took a leap of faith, leaving behind her established life to join Pawan in India. Now living with Pawan’s family in Delhi, she has embraced Indian culture and traditions wholeheartedly, preparing herself for a future in her new home.

Recently, the couple made their relationship official, announcing their intention to marry and even sharing their wedding invitation with the local District Collector. Rosie has expressed her desire to settle in India permanently, committed to her new life and love.